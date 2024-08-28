The next step towards industrial production using metal 3D printing

. Presenting the next generation of wire-laser metal deposition technology. The Meltio M600 metal 3D printer makes printing large metal parts easier and more reliable than ever while being tailored perfectly to the needs of industrial manufacturing with 24/7 production cycles.

. The unique combination of wire deposition, Blue Lasers, a large (300x400x600mm – X, Y, Z) fully inert workspace, and smart sensors allow the new Meltio M600 to process the most demanding materials. From Titanium to Copper and Aluminium alloys (and many more including stainless steels, tool steels, nickel, invar, and Inconel).

. The Meltio M600 seamlessly integrates into machine shops and production environments, enabling not only the printing of entire metal parts but also the addition of features to existing components and the repair of damaged surfaces. This is facilitated by the built-in 3-axis touch probe and support for various workholding solutions, including zero-point clamping.

