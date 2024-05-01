The robots are coming… to create new jobs?

By Mike Santora

Back in March, I had the opportunity to attend ABB’s 2024 Robotics & Automation Summit at its newly expanded U.S. Robotics headquarters just outside of Detroit. To help kick off the event, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took the stage to congratulate the company but also to speak about what the expansion means for Michiganders at large — namely, jobs.

At a time when we can scarcely escape the upcoming election melee and its attendant talk of the economy and monthly jobs report, I was surprised at my reaction to Whitmer’s speech. Despite knowing there will be months of this type of rhetoric ahead, I found myself feeling… hopeful. Hopeful!

Yes, time will tell whether the “good-paying” jobs really pay that well, and yes, a greater number of those jobs would undoubtedly be better, but for now, the facts look pretty good.

“ABB’s $20 million investment in Auburn Hills will create more than 70 good-paying, high-skill jobs and build on Michigan’s advanced manufacturing leadership. Around the world, ABB’s technology supports the production of electric vehicles, medical devices, electronics, and even pastries. Today’s expansion at their robotics headquarters will tighten the supply chain and cut down on production delays while building on ABB’s long-standing investments in local workforce development and hands-on education. Let’s keep competing to bring more cutting-edge investments home to Michigan,” said Whitmer.

And ABB isn’t the only big-name company with a robotics presence that is planning a wider U.S. footprint. I also spoke earlier this winter with Igus CEO Felix Brockmeyer at the company’s open house for its new “enjoyneering” center in the Detroit Metro area. Along with a handful of new jobs at the new facility itself, there’s also the goal of more facilities throughout the country.

“I have the hope to put one in the southeast as well as on the West Coast, probably in the Los Angeles area relatively quickly, just because of the business density and how far these places are away from Rhode Island partially… especially the west coast with the three-hour time difference,” said Brockmeyer.

AI and automation in the manufacturing space are big business and we can only expect to see it grow. In an online Forbes article last summer, Marco Iacoviello, President at OG GROUP FZ LLE, and Forbes Councils Member, wrote about how AI and robotics might create new jobs. He said,

“AI has the potential to automate and simplify numerous repetitive and manual tasks that require less creativity and critical reasoning. This can enable workers to focus on more meaningful and high-value activities. For instance, in the manufacturing and logistics sectors, AI can automate assembly processes, allowing employees to engage in design, quality control, and management tasks.”

Surely, you’ve heard this pitch before. It’s the default from automation industry leaders, and it all sounds pretty good. But workers have the right to be skeptical. We have roughly a few hundred years’ worth of evidence showing how modern tech has made jobs disappear. Are a few new jobs, and a lot more automation going to lead to a net gain in jobs overall? I certainly can’t say for sure. But what I do know is that 100 new jobs up in Michigan feels like a step in the right direction. I hope it continues.