The smallest electronic solenoid interlock now available with expanded features 

Schmersal’s AZM40, the smallest electronic solenoid interlock, now offers a broader range of application options with new accessories and features. Measuring 119.5 x 40 x 20 mm, it is helpful for small safety gates, maintenance hatches, and confined installation spaces. Despite its compact design, the AZM40 delivers a remarkable locking force of 2,000 N, making it suitable for various industries and applications.

With the new lockout tag, the AZM40 can also be used for larger, accessible machines and systems. Service staff can attach up to six locks to the lockout tag when entering the danger zone. This means that the safety guard door cannot be closed, and unintentional start-up of the machine is prevented.

In addition, the new versions of the AZM40 solenoid interlock can be extended with an emergency exit or emergency release. Two different styles are available, as a lever or a push-button. The lever is available as an emergency exit and release and can be mounted directly on the AZM40. The push button is also available as an escape release or emergency release. Its similarity to an emergency stop button makes it intuitive to operate. The emergency exit ensures that trapped persons can free themselves from the machine area. The emergency release is used to ensure that the danger zone in a machine can be reached quickly in an emergency, such as in the event of a fire.

In addition, the AZM40 is now IP69 Rated, making it suitable for high-temperature, high-pressure washdown applications in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical industries.

The AZM40 is designed to be mounted on standard 40mm profiles with no overhang. For other profile system widths (20 mm, 30 mm, 45 mm, 50 mm, and 60 mm), a set of two universal mounting plates can be used for the AZM40 and actuator. This ensures quick and cost-effective installation for a wide range of profile system widths.

This solenoid interlock features a symmetrical housing and actuator approach of 180°, offering mounting flexibility on hinged or sliding guards which do not close at 90° or those that open upwards to a 45° angle. The solenoid is strong for its size, offering 2,000 N locking force, and 40 N latching. Also, there is an integrated RFID sensor, which offers the option of individually coding the actuators for enhanced tamper resistance. Models are available for guard locking or process protection applications. Several LED status indicators are visible from three sides and make troubleshooting easier with flashing diagnostic codes. The internal monitoring means that this interlock meets the highest safety levels of PLe to ISO 13849 or SIL 3 to IEC 61508.

