The top 5 Bearing Tips articles of 2023

2023 is finally here and the staff at Bearing Tips can’t wait to continue bringing you the best bearing-related content available. But before we do that, we want to give 2022 a proper send-off. So here’s a recap of the 5 articles that most captured your attention on Bearing Tips this year.

Thordon Bearings has unveiled the BlueWater Seal, a new propeller shaft seal with a unique Safe Return to Port (SRTP) design that specifically meets commercial shipping industry needs for a low-maintenance and robust shaft seal. The Thordon BlueWater Seal completes the COMPAC open seawater lubricated propeller shaft bearing system…

Most applications involving radial bearings use one or more types of ball or roller bearings, which are available in various precision levels known as tolerance classes. To rate these tolerances uniformly, we use the ABEC and RBEC rating scales as the industry standards in the U.S…

There is a common misconception that all corrosion-resistant bearings are suitable for underwater use, but this is not the case. Underwater robots, drones, propeller shafts, and submerged conveyors all require application-specific design considerations and specialist bearings. Here Chris Johnson, managing director at underwater bearing supplier SMB Bearings, investigates which bearing materials are suitable for underwater use…

A full line of miniature high-precision sapphire and ruby balls for use in instruments, metering equipment, and other precision mechanisms where low friction bearings, long-life, and dimensional accuracy are important, have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc. of Providence, Rhode Island.

They literally move the world as no powertrain can do without bearings ─ be it electric cars, hybrid vehicles, or internal combustion engines. Schaeffler has now developed a special high-performance ball bearing with an integrated centrifugal disc. This disc helps lower CO2 emissions in vehicles with a combustion engine and hybrid powertrains…