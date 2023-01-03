The top 5 Coupling Tips articles of 2023

2023 is off and running, but before we dive headlong into all the content we’re excited to bring you in the new year, we want to give 2022 a proper send-off. Here’s a recap of the 5 articles that most captured your attention on Coupling Tips this year.

The recently-elected 2022 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) begins its leadership terms.

U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC has announced its purchase of ATR Sales Inc. (ATR) based out of Santa Ana, CA. ATR has been manufacturing and providing ATRA-FLEX premium flexible couplings to the power transmission industry for more than 36 years…

Ruland quick clamping shaft collars require no tools for installation, adjustment, or removal, making them a convenient and efficient choice for a variety of packaging equipment and applications. Designers and operators of packaging machines such as wrappers, bundlers, and cartoners benefit from the faster, tool-less adjustment of quick clamping shaft collars…

With an outer diameter as small as 8 mm, these joints are especially suitable for medical equipment, model making, and many other applications in which space is restricted. Components with smaller diameters might also be available, depending on exact performance specifications…

Design:

* Both clamping hubs are completely separable, due to split hubs and two radial screws ISO 4762 on each hub.

* Any imbalance of the clamping hubs is compensated for by balancing bores located on the inside of the hub…