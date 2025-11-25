THK introduces 7th Axis Robot Transfer Unit RK for FANUC CoBots

THK has introduced the 7th Axis Robot Transfer Unit RK, a linear transfer system designed to extend the working range of collaborative robots. The unit uses caged-ball LM Guides mounted on a rigid aluminum extrusion body. A rack-and-pinion drive supports long-stroke travel.

The mounting table is sized to accommodate FANUC CRX series CoBots, including the CRX-5iA, CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L models. THK says the unit is intended for applications that need high-speed linear movement over extended distances.

Key features

The RK is offered with multiple mounting configurations, cable carrier options and slider choices. THK also notes that the same aluminum extrusion body can be used as a high-rigidity transfer beam in gantry systems, and XY unit configurations are available by request.

Available strokes

The system is based on THK’s LM Guide technology, which uses a ball cage to reduce friction between balls. This design is intended to lower noise, support smooth motion and reduce maintenance needs over time.

