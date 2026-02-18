THK introduces GL-N compact linear actuators for tight spaces

THK’s GL-N actuators are compact linear actuators intended for space-limited automation, positioning, and inspection applications. The series integrates guidance with the actuator to support controlled linear motion.

The GL-N-BS model uses an aluminum base and caged-ball LM guides and adds a QZ lubricator for the ball screw, which is intended to extend lubrication intervals and reduce routine maintenance.

The GL-N-B model uses an aluminum base and caged-ball LM guides for the guide system.

For more information, visit tech.thk.com.