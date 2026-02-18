Design World

THK introduces GL-N compact linear actuators for tight spaces

By |

GL-N-BS

THK’s GL-N actuators are compact linear actuators intended for space-limited automation, positioning, and inspection applications. The series integrates guidance with the actuator to support controlled linear motion.

The GL-N-BS model uses an aluminum base and caged-ball LM guides and adds a QZ lubricator for the ball screw, which is intended to extend lubrication intervals and reduce routine maintenance.

The GL-N-B model uses an aluminum base and caged-ball LM guides for the guide system.

For more information, visit tech.thk.com.

Filed Under: Linear Motion Tips, LINEAR MOTION
Tagged With: ,
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World