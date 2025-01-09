Thomson adds encoder option to stepper motor linear actuator online selection tool

Thomson Industries, Inc. has announced a significant upgrade to its stepper motor linear actuator (SMLA) online selector tool, adding the ability to include encoders in the design process. The new option streamlines the design and purchasing process for engineers and machine builders, making it even easier for them to weigh their options for incorporating position data into their designs.

The Thomson selector tool automates the process of selecting the right SMLA for machine design needs. With a few intuitive steps, engineers can define motor frame size, screw and nut configurations, and now, thanks to this upgrade, they can also specify the exact encoder required for their application. Users can specify encoder cycles per revolution (CPR), non-index or index feedback control, or single-ended or differential output without leaving the online specification session. As users make their selections, the tool automatically updates the product specifications and provides real-time visualization, reflecting changes in the actuator’s dimensions and design.

“This upgrade gives our customers the flexibility to choose the right motor and seamlessly integrate the entire assembly, including encoders, all in one interface. By automating what was previously a manual and time-consuming process, we have made it faster and more intuitive,” said Lindsey Brimage, Sr. Product Manager for Screws at Thomson. “Now, with real-time updates and CAD model downloads, our customers can get exactly what they need, more efficiently than ever.”

Previously, adding an encoder required contacting customer support or consulting with engineers to determine the right model. Users often had to build their models or wait for a custom solution. With this selector tool upgrade, all necessary specifications are readily visible, eliminating the need for these additional steps. Once an encoder is selected, the tool supplies complete dimensional data, and users can download fully integrated CAD models for their designs.

The enhanced tool not only reduces design time but also helps refine choices, as users can immediately adjust their selections and visualize changes within the tool. Whether selecting different encoder models or fine-tuning other elements, the tool ensures that the specifications and configurations are precise and aligned with the user’s requirements at every step.

Pricing is integrated into the tool as well so that users are able to complete the entire process—from criteria selection to purchase—within a single, convenient workflow.

For more information, visit https://www.thomsonlinear.com/en/products/motorized-lead-screws-products.

