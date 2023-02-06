Thomson’s actuators give motion system designers more options

Thomson, a provider of linear motion control solutions, has introduced a high-capacity, high-performance electric linear actuator that gives motion system designers more cost-effective options to replace hydraulic cylinders. Among the many new features of the Thomson Electrak XD linear actuator are load handling up to 25,000 N (5000 lb), depending on configuration, for a combined power output of more than 450 W. The Electrak XD can also achieve operating speeds of up to 75 mm/sec (3 in./sec), and duty cycles up to 100%.

“Machine designers who are looking to eliminate messy, space-consuming hydraulic systems, while also adding high controllability, can now do so for an expanded set of material handling and factory automation applications,” said Håkan Persson, global product line director – Linear Actuators at Thomson. “Compared to our previous offerings, the new Electrak XD actuators more than quadruple the load handling and speed, while delivering other benefits that would have previously required hydraulic systems or purchase of ultra-high-precision electric actuators.”

Electrak XD linear actuators offer a high-power, zero-maintenance alternative that is simpler, cleaner, and more controllable than hydraulic alternatives. In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, the new actuator features or has options for: