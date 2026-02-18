Through-hole slide potentiometers rated at 0.25 W

The PTNS slide potentiometers from Same Sky are panel-mount devices offering resistance values from 1 to 500 kΩ with linear or logarithmic tapers and stroke lengths from 15 to 60 mm for control input and audio applications. The through-hole components feature vertical orientation, down-facing PC pins, 0.25 W power rating and operating temperatures from -10 to 75°C, with options for metal or plastic levers, detents and shaft lengths from 2.7 to 20 mm. Rated for 10,000 sliding cycles, the PTNS series provides adjustable analog control in electronic circuits requiring compact form factors.
