Timken awards scholarships to 20 students worldwide

The Timken Company is supporting 20 students pursuing a range of careers. At an awards ceremony, the company presented college scholarships to children of Timken employees across North America, Asia, and Europe. Since the Timken Global Scholars Program began in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded scholarships totaling up to $27 million to 875 students.

Cader Payne Beitler, son of field technician Tim Beitler and Amy Beitler, received the Henry Timken Scholar Award. The scholarship provides up to $25,000 per year and is renewable for up to three years. Beitler is a senior at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Ala., and plans to study bioinformatics at the University of Alabama.

Frederick Song, son of senior development specialist Xiaozhong Song and Minwei Li, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award. The scholarship provides up to $20,000 per year and is renewable for up to three years. Song is a senior at Solon High School in Solon, Ohio, and plans to study biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Six additional students received scholarships valued at up to $10,000 per year, renewable for up to three years. They are:

Madeleine Hill, daughter of Edie Hill and Jeffrey Hill, Sehome High School (Bellingham, Wash.). She plans to attend Texas Tech University to study nursing and aims to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Sathwik Kendole, son of Nagaraju Kendole and Anitha Kendole, Narayana Co Kaveri Bhavan School (Bangalore, India). He plans to study aerospace engineering at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka.

Madhu Avanish M.R., son of Mohan E. and Radhika, D.A.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Chennai, India). He intends to study medicine or surgery at a university in India or Singapore, with an interest in cardiology or oncology.

Julia Struska, daughter of Sylwester Struski and Edyta Struska, Czeladź, Poland. She plans to study medicine at the Medical University of Wrocław, with an interest in surgery or biotechnology.

Lana Mary Tom, daughter of Tom Chandy and Jyothi Jose, Christ Junior College (Bangalore, India). She intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in international accounting and finance at Christ University in Bangalore.

Sharini Verma, daughter of Dharani Verma R. and Sushma BS, National Public School (Bangalore, India). She plans to pursue a commercial pilot’s license.

The following 12 students received one-time scholarships of up to $10,000 each:

Julia Arnold, daughter of southeast region controller Daniel Arnold and Susan Arnold, Macedonia, Ohio. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science at The Ohio State University.

Beatrice Biagioli, daughter of purchasing manager and controller Giacomo Biagioli and Antonella Minelli. She is a fifth-year medicine and surgery student at Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna.

Tomasz Gaweł, son of production setter Arkadiusz Gaweł and Izabela Świetlik, Sosnowiec, Poland. He is enrolled in a five-year technical secondary program specializing in programming.

Supriya Kumari, daughter of operator technician Ravitesh Kumar and Pammi Sinha, Jamshedpur, India. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, with a focus on materials science and electric vehicles.

Hannah Legault, daughter of setup technician Stephan Gulbine and Renee Legault. She is pursuing a biology degree with a specialization in biotechnology at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

Samuel McLain, son of sales manager Bob McLain and Karen McLain, Centerville, Ohio. He is pursuing a double major in political science and philosophy at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

Pooja Raja, daughter of section manager Raja Jalandradoss and Sudhalakshmi Raja, Bangalore, India. She is pursuing a master’s degree in robotics and artificial intelligence at People’s Education Society University.

Lucas Ritzert, son of regional sales manager Jim Ritzert and Kathryn Ritzert, Irving, Texas. He is studying finance at Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in consulting or investment banking.

Noé Ruzicka, son of on-highway application engineering manager Thierry Ruzicka and Frédérique Ruzicka, Strasbourg, France. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in economics at Lycée René Cassin.

Bohdan Telnyy, son of machinist apprentice Alex Telnyi and Olga Telna, Saskatoon, Canada. He is pursuing a degree in computer systems technology at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Ivana Vajdová, daughter of electrician Štefan Vajda and Silvia Vajdová, Prešov, Slovakia. She is a first-year economics student at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic.

Max Zimmermann, son of processes and product manager William Zimmermann and Marie Grousson, Colmar, France. He is studying international law at Sciences Po Paris and plans to continue his education at Columbia Law School and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

For more information, visit timken.com.