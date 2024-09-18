Timken named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for innovators in manufacturing

The Timken Company has earned a spot on Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators as a finalist in the manufacturing category. This recognition highlights companies across the globe that encourage employees throughout the organization to invent new and better ways of doing business.

“Throughout our 125 years as a company, our employees have closely collaborated with our customers to create technical solutions that serve as the catalyst for our growth,” said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, human resources. “We develop and invest in our global team of problem solvers so they can help enable a wide range of applications and advance industries, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, automation and more. This honor recognizes our innovative culture, which empowers our employees to design and deliver products with lasting impact.”

The Best Workplaces for Innovators list celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Companies selected are featured in the September 2024 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany.com. Earlier this year, the publication named Timken to its prestigious World’s Most Innovative Companies list.

