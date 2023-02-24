Tiny, medical sensors feature large measurement range, accuracy, resistance to environmental effects

NewTek medical sensors withstand the effects of autoclave cycles used to sterilize medical equipment prior to surgical procedures or other medical uses. According to the Centers for Disease Control, steam sterilization, as accomplished in an autoclave, is the most widely used and dependable method of sanitizing critical medical equipment as a part of infection control.

Embedded within medical devices, NewTek linear position sensors play a critical role in the safe and accurate performance of healthcare equipment used in patient care. A small size, large measurement range, accuracy, and resistance to environmental effects make them ideal for medical devices, especially those frequently sanitized in autoclaves that use pressurized steam or another gas to perform sterilization.

For example, the NewTek M-375 Series Miniature AC LVDTs popularly serve as components within medical devices as they are highly resistant to harsh and high-pressure environments and offer a compact 3/8” diameter size to fit tight space restrictions. With a corrosion-resistant, nickel-iron alloy housing and core, these sensors can operate in temperature extremes of -65°F to +400°F. NewTek also provides customized LVDTs tailored to withstand repeated autoclave cycles depending on the customer’s sanitizing requirements.

In one medical device application, NewTek LVDTs serve as a component for a bone drill, delivering feedback on the depth of drilling to tenths of a millimeter so surgeons can accurately determine the depth of their drill bit during orthopedic surgery. The sensors are hermetically sealed to withstand exposure to 220°F pressurized steam of an autoclave that sanitizes the instrument.

NewTek addresses the medical market’s need for quality, economically-priced standard, and customized linear position sensors. Utilizing the latest manufacturing techniques and high-tech electronics, NewTek engineers a large portfolio of AC- and DC-operated LVDTs. All are USA-manufactured, which alleviates logistic delays in product deliveries.