Titanium Maestro multi-axis motion controller controls up to 256 axes

Modern packaging processes are highly automated, fast, and require precise coordination between various machine components. Multi-axis motion controllers ensure these components move together precisely, even at high speeds, to avoid jams, misalignments, or product damage. They can also handle coordinated motion in multiple dimensions. Elmo Motion Control recently introduced its Titanium Maestro multi-axis motion controller and showcased the product at Automate. It is designed to support complex automation systems such as those found in robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, and packaging equipment.

The controller is built around a quad-core 1.9 GHz processor and supports synchronized control of up to 256 motion axes. This high axis count makes it suitable for large or distributed systems where multiple motors need to be controlled in coordination. It uses EtherCAT communication, with cycle times as low as 100 μsec, which helps maintain precise timing and synchronization among connected devices.

From a hardware perspective, the Titanium Maestro is enclosed in a fanless, passively cooled chassis. This design choice reduces the need for maintenance and minimizes contamination risks in sensitive environments such as cleanrooms. Passive cooling also eliminates moving parts like fans, which can wear out over time.

The controller offers multiple programming options, including support for C++, Python, and graphical development environments. It also includes motion functions such as electronic gearing, CAM profile generation (ECAM), and kinematic transformations for managing systems such as SCARA and delta robots. These features help users configure the controller for a variety of mechanical setups without needing extensive custom programming.

In terms of applications, the Titanium Maestro is used in environments where multiple motors must work together precisely. In robotic systems, it manages coordinated motion between joints and actuators. In semiconductor tools, it can control positioning stages used for wafer handling or inspection. In packaging machinery, it can synchronize conveyors, cutting devices, and actuators involved in labeling and sealing processes.

Elmo also provides development tools and diagnostics to assist with integration and maintenance. These include utilities for simulating motion, adjusting performance parameters, and monitoring system behavior during operation. These tools are intended to reduce setup time and assist in troubleshooting.

