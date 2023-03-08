TNC designs to micro-coax offer flexible and secure suit small applications

Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its TNC product offerings with additional front mount bulkhead jacks designed to accommodate flexible ultraminiature coax cable types. These RF interconnects offer excellent electrical performance up to 9 GHz with some ruggedized designs providing waterproof IP67 sealed protection in the unmated condition. TNC connectors Are ideal for applications with space constraints in the wireless, IoT and industrial space.

These TNC connectors are constructed with brass bodies and hardware that are nickel plated, along with brass and beryllium copper contacts that are gold-plated. Their front mount configuration makes them tamper-resistant which is useful in systems that are located outdoors or in harsh environments. These connectors are suited for WiFi 6, outdoor and remote antennas and smart application connectivity.

TNC connectors are a miniature threaded interface that can be utilized in a broad range of technologies due to their size and durability. The threaded coupling mechanism ensures that the connector does not de-couple in vibration-intense situations. This series also is available in a variety of adapter and cable assembly options.

