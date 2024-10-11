Tolomatic expands RSX high-force actuator line with new models

Tolomatic has introduced five new products to meet a wider range of industrial applications. These five sizes expand the RSX’s capabilities to include forces up to 66,000 lbf (294 kN). These expansion efforts also include updated model numbering, with each number now reflecting the actuator’s thrust. For example, the RSX096 is now the RSX15 with 15-ton thrust.

The RSX is Tolomatic’s line of high-force actuators, enabling easy replacement of traditional hydraulics to eliminate leaks and improve system performance across many industries. The series consists of high-precision planetary roller or ball screws for longer life in harsh environments. These actuators also feature a Type III hard-coat anodized aluminum housing and optional IP67 protection.

For more information, visit tolomatic.com.