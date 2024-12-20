Top Design World news in 2024

What a year we’ve had! As 2024 nears to a close, the Design World team looks back on all the changes and innovations throughout the past months. Automation, connectivity, electrification, sustainability, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence have been hot topics, unsurprisingly. Here’s a look at some of the top news and stories our editorial team covered in 2024. Select the headlines to read the full articles.

It’s the holidays again, and with all the commotion and stressors of the season, few things go out the window faster for me than moderation: the food, the presents, the social engagements — it’s festivities: full-throttle. Admittedly, I can be a bit much. So, it should be no surprise that it is with that same intensity that I review my previous year’s goals and resolutions as well. Oh boy… it’s not always pretty. In fact, the introspection overkill is often, categorically, not helpful at all.

This reminded me of a conversation I had earlier this Fall at IMTS in Chicago. During the event, I had the chance to speak with Greg McEntyre of the newly rebranded Rethink Robotics. The company is now back after shutting down over five years ago. I think McEntyre’s perspective on the re-launch is an excellent lesson in how to soberly assess shortcomings and strategize next moves in a way that is positive and productive.

When the first deliveries of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck began last November (and frankly even well before that point), it was widely panned across social media. People called it ugly, expensive or overpriced, even useless. Some of the funniest observations were that it looked like something a grade schooler would draw when assigned to design a vehicle; angular and boxy, as befits the aesthetic limitations of that age cohort.

Looks aside, there are some useful lessons to be drawn here for design. It seems to me, at least, that the Cybertruck is a prime example of the failure of design. Let me explain.

At the forefront of digital transformation (DX) initiatives is digital manufacturing. Leveraging an integrated computer-based approaches for design, simulation, testing, and production, the use of digital manufacturing could double over the next two years to become a $767B market before 2027. In fact, digital manufacturing is part of a larger trend towards digitization for efficiency and increased ability to customize products.

We recently asked several industry experts about digital-manufacturing variations and applications. Here’s what those experts had to say.

In recent years, businesses with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives have put increased emphasis on sustainability. Especially in manufacturing and automated operations, metrics abound to allow analysis and third-party verification of which efforts have the most impact.

Industry experts surveyed by Design World cited five sustainability-effort arenas showing the most significant impacts. As detailed in this three-part series, here’s what those surveyed experts had to say.

Modern machine design is all about delivering higher performance at a lower cost with higher reliability. Delivering these often-conflicting performance characteristics is the mark of a great designer, and for the most common form of industrial motion, rotation, newer applications such as SCARA robots and their end effectors need torque with low mass in the smallest possible footprint. Frameless motors are an ideal choice for applications that are space-limited or must strictly control inertial mass. Kollmorgen frameless motor expert Tom Wood discusses the technology in conversation with Jim Anderton in this podcast. A transcript is provided below the recording.

The flexibility of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which use a wireless navigation system to guide them around a facility, is the reason these self-sufficient machines are so popular in warehouse environments. However, 50 AMRs on the floor will overload the traditional WiFi network. That leads to network latency and interrupts communication between AMRs and the warehouse management system (WMS), which would result in rogue robots wandering the warehouse and possibly colliding or injuring someone.

It’s becoming a common warehouse problem as more robots and other digital transformation technologies, such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and augmented reality, are adopted. Fortunately, the problem can be solved with a 5G network.

According to Gartner’s research, up to 25% of organizations surveyed annually since 2019 said they plan to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) within the next 12 months. However, only up to 5% have deployed AI to production. Companies know that generative AI can dramatically improve operations, but inexperience and potential risks postpone the benefits. Predictive maintenance, efficiency, and autonomy drive AI adoption, and more manufacturers are developing AI-enabled devices in support. Sensors, cameras, edge devices, and automation software have traction, and we expect an explosion of new AI capabilities in the coming years.

To get a pulse on what’s happening now, Design World recently asked several industry experts about trends they’re seeing in this space. Here’s what those experts had to say.

I love learning about engineering colleagues who are innovating in new ways — people who are rethinking problems that seem to be up against the proverbial brick wall. Take the current issues with renewable energy. While strides have been made in many areas of solar and wind, the daily (or hourly) variability of these technologies often doesn’t match up with — or may be in opposition to — when power is most needed. Solar cells don’t produce at night and wind can be fickle. That’s created much research over the years into ways to store power for the short term.

One possible domestic solution may be hiding in a surprising place.

A message to our audience: Thank you for your readership! We hope you enjoyed and learned from our content the past year, and we look forward to sending you informative stories and keeping you up to date in 2025!