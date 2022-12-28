Top five 3D CAD articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we recognize the five most-read articles on 3D CAD World. This year, we saw many software releases and new functionalities to improve the design process. Here are the most popular stories on 3D CAD software advancements.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that the latest release of Siemens’ NX software, an industry leading product engineering solution, brings greater electronic co-design, collaboration, and intelligence capture and reuse capability. These empower engineering executives across every industry to find productivity improvements and greater efficiencies in their engineering departments. Read more >>

When Adidas designers were tasked with creating a seamless sneaker, they donned their Oculus headsets and got to work in the virtual world. The team met regularly in a large, footprint-shaped studio that existed only in a virtual world entered through the Oculus. Of course, each team member was really in separate physical spaces, but with the help of the headsets and the immersive world, they felt as though they were meeting in real life. Read more >>

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced the latest update to Siemens’ Simcenter 3D software, part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services. Among the new capabilities, Simcenter 3D offers increased support for turbomachinery modeling, a dedicated drop test application for handheld devices, tightly integrated topology optimization with the NX Design environment, and a new acoustic solution method that is up to 10 times faster than standard methods. Read more >>

The current version of the universal converter 3D_Evolution 4.5 supports the latest JT format 10.5. The tool was specially developed for exchanging large amounts of data between the various 3D, CAD and VR systems and enables detailed CAD models to be simplified. Read more >>

PTC and MassRobotics announce a new collaboration that will see PTC provide free licenses of Onshape, its cloud-native product development platform, to MassRobotics and its resident startups. With Onshape, MassRobotics’ community of future-minded startups can leverage the latest in cloud product design software for robotics development. Read more >>