Continue to Site

Design World

Top five 3D CAD articles of 2022

By |

Share

As 2022 comes to a close, we recognize the five most-read articles on 3D CAD World. This year, we saw many software releases and new functionalities to improve the design process. Here are the most popular stories on 3D CAD software advancements.

1. The latest release of Siemens’ NX software

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that the latest release of Siemens’ NX software, an industry leading product engineering solution, brings greater electronic co-design, collaboration, and intelligence capture and reuse capability. These empower engineering executives across every industry to find productivity improvements and greater efficiencies in their engineering departments. Read more >>

The latest release of Siemens’ NX brings new collaborative tools for mechanical/electronic teams, greater knowledge capture and reuse, and more holistic optimization along with a number of extensions

 

2. Immersive Design—A virtual reality case study

When Adidas designers were tasked with creating a seamless sneaker, they donned their Oculus headsets and got to work in the virtual world. The team met regularly in a large, footprint-shaped studio that existed only in a virtual world entered through the Oculus. Of course, each team member was really in separate physical spaces, but with the help of the headsets and the immersive world, they felt as though they were meeting in real life. Read more >>

The Harden Vol. 5, the debut shoe in the Adidas Futurenatural line of molded, seamless sneakers. Credit: Adidas

 

3. Latest updates to Siemens’ Simcenter 3D 2022.1

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced the latest update to Siemens’ Simcenter 3D software, part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services. Among the new capabilities, Simcenter 3D offers increased support for turbomachinery modeling, a dedicated drop test application for handheld devices, tightly integrated topology optimization with the NX Design environment, and a new acoustic solution method that is up to 10 times faster than standard methods. Read more >>

Time varying thermal fatigue helps you understand durability over real operational cycles and reduce modeling time by reading temperatures and stresses/strains from FE results.

 

4. Exchange of large data volumes between 3D, CAD and VR systems

The current version of the universal converter 3D_Evolution 4.5 supports the latest JT format 10.5. The tool was specially developed for exchanging large amounts of data between the various 3D, CAD and VR systems and enables detailed CAD models to be simplified. Read more >>

 

5. PTC provides Onshape to MassRobotics to accelerate design for robotic startups

PTC and MassRobotics announce a new collaboration that will see PTC provide free licenses of Onshape, its cloud-native product development platform, to MassRobotics and its resident startups. With Onshape, MassRobotics’ community of future-minded startups can leverage the latest in cloud product design software for robotics development. Read more >>

Filed Under: 3D CAD World

 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World