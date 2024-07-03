Toshiba AS3 AC drives from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Toshiba AS3 AC drives. Toshiba is a trusted name in power electronics with a proven track record in the industry. Their products are built with high-quality construction and offer long-lasting durability.

Toshiba drives are a prominent VFD brand and the AS3 series adjustable speed drives are packed with features that, on competing products, require additional components and cost. The AS3 drives are designed to emphasize built-in communication, access to real-time data, and are available with 460 VAC rating in sizes from ½ to 300hp.

Ethernet using EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP protocols is standard, with options to add EtherCAT communication. Closed-loop vector control and 120 VAC control can also be added with the addition of an encoder module and needed I/O module.

The new Toshiba AS3 drives start at $545.00 and come with a 1-year warranty which can be extended up to 3 years when paired with a Toshiba brand motor.

