Tour of HEIDENHAIN technologies displayed in Anaheim

HEIDENHAIN is best known for extremely high-end ultra-precision motion feedback and control technologies delivering nanometer and even picometer-level accuracy. These include optical, inductive, and magnetic encoders as well as linear scales, controls, drives, and even integrated motion systems. The solutions are widely used in high-precision machinery in CNC machining as well as aerospace, semiconductor, and medical applications.

So, it was fun to chat with HEIDENHAIN’s own Gisbert Ledvon at the recent MD&M ATX Show in Anaheim, Calif., about other more industry-typical technologies from the company — including offerings from the RSF Elektronik and Accu-Rite brands.

“HEIDENHAIN is known for technologies to complete exceptionally high-end machinery — especially in the semiconductor industry, for example — yet in some circles has a reputation for only offering state-of-the-art and therefore expensive solutions,” explained Ledvon. “Well, we want to emphasize that our brands serve a wide variety of applications, price points, and accuracy requirements.” So, in addition to the most exacting applications in the semiconductor industry, the company also supplies solutions for automation, robotics, and even collaborative robots.

Ledvon then shared a cobot application that uses RSF Elektronik MCR 16 and AMO-brand WMRA/WMKA encoders in its joints to execute watch-assembly with accuracy far exceeding that typically associated with cobots. Another live cobot demonstration at the HEIDENHAIN booth had an ABB CRB 15000 employing KCI 120 absolute encoders demonstrating multi-axis positioning repeatability in 3D space to within 3 μm.

In contrast, an average cobot might deliver repeatability to within 20 to 100 μm — even up to 0.5 mm in some cases.

Next, Ledvon detailed the specifics of AMMO-brand inductive ring encoders on display — a product suitable for MRI machines used to image patients in medical settings. These must have a reading system that positions to very precise angles.

“With the AMMO system, the ring scale can be supplied to install on edge (with the read face in the vertical plane) or with the read face horizontal. The scale can also be supplied in segments to allow rings to 1 m, 2 m, and larger as needed.” Besides scale configurability, the encoder’s reliance on inductive operation means it’s also immune to the electromagnetic effects of the medical-imaging application.

Also on display were LTN slip rings used in designs that must rotate or swivel through wide angles but keep end-of-arm equipment power and communications connected — for example, specialty pivoting cameras requiring the transmission of data for 4K and 8K video resolutions, dentists’ positionable light and instrument stands, and other high-end industrial applications.

Next, we looked at a couple Renco-brand products — the likes of which find use in simple AGVs for automated warehouses and consumer-grade vacuum robots needing relatively inexpensive encoder feedback (to the tune of $20 or so in some cases). These are especially suitable for high-volume designs.

In the second to final display we discussed, an AMMO product was built into a custom solution — straightforward and common for rotary-table applications, for example — with the induction read ahead outside the ring. (Inside-mount read heads are also available.) Then a computer connected to the encoder output and running calibration software displayed the encoder’s output.

“This software is for machine builders to ensure the assembly has the optimal distance set between the encoder ring and read ahead. If not, the technician can simply loosen the read-head mounting screws and move the head farther or closer to the ring to get the strongest signal,” noted Ledvon.

The final demonstration showed another encoder-installation calibration and diagnostics tool — a compact PWT 101. “This device is a portable installation-optimization solution for use in the field. It might be used by plant personnel wanting to troubleshoot a machine that has sustained some kind of impact, for example — and needs realignment.” It’s also used by integrators setting up multiple rotary encoders in a whole workcell or facility of installations. “Here, a service engineer can go from station to station and use this plug-and-play device on many encoders one by one,” added Ledvon.

The encoder read head confirms with a small green indicator light when the gap between the read ahead and encoder is perfect.

For more information, visit heidenhain.com and designworldonline.com.