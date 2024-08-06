Traco Power launches new dc-dc converters

Traco Power recently announced the new THN 10UIR series of 10-Watt full-featured dc-dc converters with ultra-wide 9 to 75 or 14 to 160 Vdc input ranges in a compact 1 x 1 in. footprint.

These new high-performance dc-dc converters have an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range with a dedicated holdup capacitor connection that satisfies EN 50155’s hold-up requirements without bulky input capacitors. A ruggedized package provides resistance against mechanical shock, vibration, and fire behavior to satisfy both EN 61373 and EN 45545-2 standards. IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals make these converters suitable for rolling stock and other demanding industrial applications. Features include:

12:1 input voltage ranges: 9 to 75 or 14 to 160 Vdc

Railway EN 50155 and EN 61373 certified and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 approved

Single and dual output models ranging from 3.3 to 24 Vdc

Full load –40° C to 80° C without derating

Dedicated holdup capacitor connection

Reinforced 3,000 Vdc I/O isolation

Remote on-off and trim function

The new TEC 3UI models are in stock now and available through Traco Power’s global distribution network. For more information on the new dc-dc converters, visit tracopower.com/tec3ui.