Traco Power launches new dc-dc converters

Traco Power recently announced the new THN 10UIR series of 10-Watt full-featured dc-dc converters with ultra-wide 9 to 75 or 14 to 160 Vdc input ranges in a compact 1 x 1 in. footprint.
These new high-performance dc-dc converters have an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range with a dedicated holdup capacitor connection that satisfies EN 50155’s hold-up requirements without bulky input capacitors. A ruggedized package provides resistance against mechanical shock, vibration, and fire behavior to satisfy both EN 61373 and EN 45545-2 standards. IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals make these converters suitable for rolling stock and other demanding industrial applications. Features include:
- 12:1 input voltage ranges: 9 to 75 or 14 to 160 Vdc
- Railway EN 50155 and EN 61373 certified and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 approved
- Single and dual output models ranging from 3.3 to 24 Vdc
- Full load –40° C to 80° C without derating
- Dedicated holdup capacitor connection
- Reinforced 3,000 Vdc I/O isolation
- Remote on-off and trim function
The new TEC 3UI models are in stock now and available through Traco Power’s global distribution network. For more information on the new dc-dc converters, visit tracopower.com/tec3ui.
