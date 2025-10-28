Design World

TRACO Power launches TEC 6UI series 6W DC/DC converters

TRACO Power has released the new TEC 6UI series of rugged 6-watt DC/DC converters. The TEC 6UI series includes isolated converters with an ultra-wide input range. Designed to replace existing 2:1 and 4:1 input converter series, they offer reliable performance and cost efficiency.

With an input voltage range of 9 to 75 VDC, the TEC 6UI supports a wide range of standard bus voltages, helping reduce the number of model variants needed for a single application.

Each model includes built-in protections such as short circuit protection, overcurrent limitation, undervoltage lockout and remote-control functionality. The converters are certified for an operating temperature range of -40°C to +80°C in accordance with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and are capable of functioning at altitudes up to 5000 meters.

The TEC 6UI series comes in a compact SIP-8 plastic case, making it suitable for use in limited-space environments. Offered in single and dual output versions, the converters are designed for various industrial applications.

Key features:

  • Compact SIP-8 plastic case
  • Ultra-wide input range: 9 VDC to 75 VDC
  • IEC/EN/ES 62368-1 Certified
  • Operating temperature from -40°C to +80°C
  • I/O isolation 1600VDC
  • Operation up to 5000m altitude
  • Short circuit protection and over current limitation
  • Under voltage lockout
  • Remote ON/OFF
  • 3-year product warranty

For more information, visit tracopower.com.

