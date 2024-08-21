Traco released new compact TXO power supplies

Traco Power released the new TXO family of 45, 60, and 120-W compact ac-dc power supplies. These are the first three TXO power supplies that will eventually go to 500 W and be the most cost-efficient open-frame ac-dc products that the company offers. These models are designed to meet the ErP directive (<0.3 W, no load power consumption) with a high efficiency of up to 92%, which allows for a compact design.

Features include an internal EN 55032 Class B filter and EMC characteristics dedicated to applications in industrial, automation, and test and measurement fields, making the TXO power supplies suitable for various industrial and cost-sensitive applications.

Compact, 2 x 3-in. open-frame construction

Universal input range 85-264 Vac

TXO 45/60 series is full load convection cooled -20 to 50° C

TXO 120 series is 100-W convection and 120-W forced air -20 to 50° C

3000 Vac reinforced I/O isolation

Internal EN55032 class B filter

Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals

EN 61000-3-2 compliant

The new TXO power supplies are available through Traco Power’s global distribution network. Visit tracopower.com/txo for documentation and sourcing.