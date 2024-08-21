Continue to Site

Traco released new compact TXO power supplies

Traco Power released the new TXO family of 45, 60, and 120-W compact ac-dc power supplies. These are the first three TXO power supplies that will eventually go to 500 W and be the most cost-efficient open-frame ac-dc products that the company offers. These models are designed to meet the ErP directive (<0.3 W, no load power consumption) with a high efficiency of up to 92%, which allows for a compact design.

Traco launched three new open-frame ac-dc models as part of the TXO family. Image: Traco Power

Features include an internal EN 55032 Class B filter and EMC characteristics dedicated to applications in industrial, automation, and test and measurement fields, making the TXO power supplies suitable for various industrial and cost-sensitive applications.

  • Compact, 2 x 3-in. open-frame construction
  • Universal input range 85-264 Vac
  • TXO 45/60 series is full load convection cooled -20 to 50° C
  • TXO 120 series is 100-W convection and 120-W forced air -20 to 50° C
  • 3000 Vac reinforced I/O isolation
  • Internal EN55032 class B filter
  • Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection
  • IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals
  • EN 61000-3-2 compliant

The new TXO power supplies are available through Traco Power’s global distribution network. Visit tracopower.com/txo for documentation and sourcing.

