Traco releases new compact, cost-effective TXO 300 power supply

Traco Power released its new TXO 300 series of compact ac/dc power supplies. This is the 300-W power level of the TXO family (including 45, 60, and 120-W power supplies) that will eventually go to 500 W and be the most cost-efficient open-frame ac/dc product Traco Power offers. The TXO line specifically focuses on providing cost-efficient industrial power supplies. These models are compact, designed to meet the ErP directive, and are highly efficiency up to 92%.

Other features include:

Compact, 3 x 5-in. open-frame construction

Universal input range 85 to 264 Vac

Full load convection cooled -20 to 50° C

3000 Vac reinforced I/O isolation

Protection Class II prepared

Internal EN55032 class B filter

Short Circuit Protection | Over Voltage Protection

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals

EN 61000-3-2 compliant

The new TXO 300 models are in stock now and available through TRACO Power’s global distribution network. Please see https://www.tracopower.com/txo for documentation and sourcing.