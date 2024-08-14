Transformation: Preparing engineering for the future

The Eplan Forum is open to everyone worldwide who is interested in sharing knowledge and exchanging experiences with automated engineering, machine cabling, and ERP/PDM integration.

With the digital transformation in full swing, the same applies to engineering. It’s an excellent idea for experts in the field to network: worldwide! This is exactly what will be taking place at the Eplan Forum, a hybrid- format event taking place in Cologne in September, which will be focusing on topics including automated engineering, machine cabling, and integrating ERP and PDM systems. International companies will be presenting in person about their practical experiences using Eplan software — and providing valuable insights and assistance for other interested parties who would like to make the most of their processes, from upper management down to experienced Eplan users.

Solutions provider Eplan was pleased to welcome more than 300 guests attending the event online and in person last year and the focus this year is once again on “Transformation in Engineering.” The Eplan Forum 2024 (previously the EF|A) invites stakeholders from around the world to a top-class event for knowledge exchange. Participants can expect many reports on companies’ practical experiences — presented live by companies including Bender Solutions (DE), Kaeser Kompressoren (DE), Red Eléctrica de España (ES), PMS Elektro- und Automationstechnik (AT), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), TK Elevator (ES), Winkler+Dünnebier (DE), and others.

When engineering is ready for the future

“The Eplan Forum is the premium event for the complete automation of engineering processes. Increasing numbers of companies are focusing on eliminating manual work steps and expanding their automation in engineering. They are moving to the ‘next level,’ so to speak, in the process of automated engineering,” explains Harold van Waardenburg, Eplan’s director of Vertical Market Management. Automation and machine cabling with exact cable lengths to use plug and play, all based on the digital twin, are just a few of the core topics being covered during this two-day hybrid event with participants from around the world.

The focus lies on tried-and-tested strategies for the highest possible degree of automation in engineering. How can this be achieved? Standardization is essential for this, but there are further methods and approaches depending on a company’s specific requirements — for instance, the targeted integration of Eplan data into ERP and PDM systems, which can unlock a lot of potential. The fact is that the question “How can engineering and downstream processes be optimized in a future-oriented way?” is one that almost all companies must be asking themselves these days.

Taking a deep dive into practical experience

International speakers from Eplan’s clientele will be sharing their very practical experiences and will be taking attendees along on their own journeys to more efficiency in engineering:

Red Eléctrica de España: Ensuring a continuous national electricity supply – through parametric engineering for protection and control

Bender Solutions: Securing the supply of electricity — through systematic variants for customized customer solutions in record time

TK Elevator: Riding elevators to the top of the market — through global standardization and automation

Rockwell Automation: Internationally positioned – through variant management and automation in engineering

Kaeser Kompressoren: From engineering into manufacturing – through Eplan-SAP integration

PMS Elektro- und Automationstechnik: Economically designing plant system engineering projects

Winkler+Dünnebier / Hahn Automation: Electrification of production lines — through the digital twin

