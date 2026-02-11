Travel for Engineers Episode 2: Barcelona and Gaudí’s brilliance

In this second episode of Travel for Engineers, I look at one of my favorite cities: Barcelona, Spain. The city features some really thoughtful urban planning, particularly in the 19th-century Eixample district, which improve the quality of life here and make for a delightful pedestrian experience for tourists and locals alike.

But no discussion of Barcelona architecture would be complete without the famed architect Antoni Gaudí. Most people know him for the Sagrada Familia, the iconic cathedral that is still under construction nearly 150 years after it began. Now the world’s tallest church, it may soon reach major completion milestones. Gaudí’s other works in Barcelona, Park Güell, Casa Milà (La Pedrera), and Casa Batlló, are also major attractions.

In this episode, I take a look into Gaudí’s engineering ingenuity, particularly his use of the catenary arch, the natural curve formed by a hanging chain. When inverted, this shape provides exceptional structural strength. The use of these arches helped Gaudí reduce weights in some of his structures.

As always, I’d love to get you involved with this series.If you’d like to share your insights about any engineering magic that you saw while traveling, drop me a note at [email protected]. You can also subscribe to the LinkedIn newsletter for this series here.

Please view Episode 2 below!