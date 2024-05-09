Trim‐Lok Midwest launches virtual video tour of state‐of‐the‐art manufacturing facility

Trim‐Lok, a family‐owned company with over five decades of industry expertise, announces a virtual video tour showcasing its newest manufacturing facility: Trim‐Lok Midwest.

Specializing in premium extruded plastic and rubber trims and seals, Trim‐Lok is renowned for industry‐leading innovation, engineering, and quality control. It is distinguished as an ISO and IATF Certified Automotive grade parts supplier that consistently delivers unparalleled service and precision.

“Trim‐Lok Midwest isn’t just a manufacturing facility; it’s a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” remarked Dan Whitener, VP and COO of Trim‐Lok. “Our expansive warehouse space ensures shorter lead times and reduced shipping costs, reinforcing our promise to deliver exceptional solutions with unparalleled efficiency.”

The virtual tour offers a glimpse into Trim‐Lok Midwest’s cutting‐edge manufacturing facility and vast warehousing capabilities. Embark on this immersive journey to experience firsthand the unparalleled craftsmanship and commitment to excellence that defines Trim‐Lok.

“We’re excited to invite the world into our new home in Elkhart,” continued Dan. “With Trim‐Lok Midwest, we’re poised to redefine industry standards and exceed customer expectations, one innovative solution at a time.”

To expl ore Trim‐Lok Midwest’s virtual video tour and learn more about its extensive range of trim and seal solutions, scan the QR code or visit www.trimlok.com