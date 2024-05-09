Trim‐Lok showcases RV slide-out seal system and seamless corner installation in new video

Trim‐Lok, a provider of trims and seals for the RV and specialty vehicle market, announces the release of its new video showcasing the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System and the All‐in‐One Wipe Seal patented seamless corner installation method. Nick Godfrey showcases Trim‐Lok’s All‐in‐One line of RV slide‐out seals in an engaging presentation. This comprehensive lineup includes wipe seals, above‐floor bottom pans, in‐wall bottom pans, and flush floor bottom pans, accompanied by mating wear bars. Together, these components guarantee optimal performance for various RV slide‐out configurations.

“Trim‐Lok excels in streamlining seals for RV applications that may typically require multiple parts, redesigning them into minimal parts to improve sealing and minimize installation time, all while maintaining uncompromised quality,” said Dan Whitener, VP and COO of Trim‐Lok. “The All‐in‐One flush floor bottom pan and wear bar are prime examples. This application can sometimes require five or six different accomplish what we have redesigned into two parts.”

The All‐in‐One Wipe Seal can be turned 90° and installed with Trim-Lok’s patented seamless corner installation method. This patented method ensures maximum water tightness, significantly reducing the risk of water or air ingress, and preventing dirt and debris from entering the slide‐out room.

“We’re setting a new benchmark with the most innovative slide‐out seal solutions available,” said Dan. “We’re not afraid to color outside the lines to come up with better solutions. Thinking beyond the norm leads to products that truly make a difference for our customers.”

To explore the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System video and learn more about its extensive range of trim and seal solutions, scan the QR code or trimlok.com/all‐in‐one‐product‐overview.