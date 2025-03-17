Trim-Lok releases Catalog 800 with new products and updates

Trim-Lok has released Catalog 800, featuring a revised layout, new products, and an expanded design guide to provide a clearer overview of available solutions.

Catalog 800 introduces new parts, providing more solutions for a variety of industries and project needs. The catalog features an updated layout for easier navigation, showcasing Trim-Lok’s range of parts and solutions. It helps customers quickly find suitable products for their specific applications.

The expanded design guide now includes an updated materials guide, a comprehensive adhesives guide, and detailed information on Trim-Lok’s value-added operations, such as cut-to-length, color matching, and slip coating. The catalog highlights Trim-Lok’s capabilities in manufacturing frames and O-rings, along with an expanded section on custom design solutions. Whether you are seeking specialized solutions or looking to optimize designs, the updated guide provides technical information and expert insights to help engineers and designers make informed decisions.

For more information, visit trimlok.com.