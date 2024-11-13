Continue to Site

Design World

Trio launches Motion-PLC to reduce cost and complexity of machine design

By |

Trio Motion Technology has launched Motion-PLC, a new class of machine controller that combines motion, robotics, and logic. Motion-PLC provides Trio’s advanced motion control performance with the functionality and simplicity of a PLC to reduce the cost and complexity of machine design. The new controller combines multi-axis motion control and IEC language programming with Trio’s new MS I/O system for flexible I/O expansion.

Motion-PLC is available in six models to control a range of stand-alone machines, from two to 16 axes, including robotics integration. The Motion-PLC range is for applications that need motion control and machine logic, such as gantries, packaging, and glue laying. To achieve a complete machine automation solution, control engineers can integrate Trio drives, motors, HMI, and SCARA robots, as well as Modbus TCP, PROFINET, and Ethernet/IP devices.

All Motion-PLC models include Trio’s new MS I/O system, providing compact and robust I/O expansion through a slice interface. MS I/O slices connect directly to all Motion-PLC controllers, allowing up to 16 I/O slices that combine digital and analogue inputs and outputs.  The MS I/O system can be extended further with Trio’s MSEC EtherCAT coupler, allowing additional banks of MS I/O to be connected via EtherCAT.

Motion-PLC performs motion and logic control in parallel thanks to a multi-tasking operating system. This optimizes machine control performance by improving data sharing between applications and removing latency of fieldbus communications. Combining motion and logic functions within a single controller also minimizes the requirement for hardware and cabling, reducing cost and footprint while improving reliability.

The controller’s motion capability is built on Trio’s motion-first automation platform, Motion-iX. Motion-iX includes a variety of pre-programmed motion features, from simple point-to-point motion through to complex kinematics and robot control. Motion-PLC also includes a PLCopen motion library, and motion can be programmed in familiar PLC languages based on the IEC 61131-3 standard.

Motion-PLC achieves extensive device integration and control with an EtherCAT port, supporting up to 96 EtherCAT devices. Motion-PLC also offers up to two Ethernet ports supported by an Ethernet switch, enabling application programming plus HMI and PLC protocol support via Modbus TCP, PROFINET IO, and Ethernet/IP. Application development and device integration is managed through Trio’s license-free Motion Perfect software, a single tool for programming and diagnostics.

Motion-PLC removes the footprint required for a separate motion controller or PLC and has also been designed for minimal dimensions. The controller modules measure from just 100mm high, 23mm wide, and 75mm deep, while I/O slices are just 12mm wide. The controllers are DIN rail-mounted, and the I/O slices feature forward insertion for easy access, and their connections enable easy wiring with spring clamp connectors.

“Combining motion coordination with the functionality and simplicity of a PLC, Trio’s Motion-PLC is a true paradigm shift in the world of motion and factory automation,” says Trio’s president, Tom Alexander. “Based on Trio’s advanced motion platform, Motion-PLC can increase machine performance, but as it replaces the need for a separate motion controller or PLC, this single controller can improve machine reliability and enhance design simplicity, while reducing cost.”

For more information, visit triomotion.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: MOTION CONTROL, PLCs + PACs
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World