Trio Motion launches new Motion-PLC controllers

Trio Motion Technology has launched the first controllers from its new Motion-PLC range, designed to provide advanced motion control performance with the functionality and simplicity of a PLC. The new class of controller combines high-performance motion control over EtherCAT plus logic and I/O expansion, enabling faster, simpler machine development.

The first models in the range comprise the MCS 30, the MCS 40, and the MCS 50 Flexible Machine Controllers. The three controllers scale machine and motion requirements up to eight axes over high-speed EtherCAT.

The controllers feature up to two Ethernet ports with fieldbus support for HMI and upstream devices, including Modbus TCP, PROFINET I/O, and Ethernet I/P, as well as extensive I/O integration to expand machine connectivity.

The first controllers in Trio’s Motion-PLC range provide the machine and motion control requirements for stand-alone machines and sub-machines for applications such as pick-and-place, gantries, glue laying, and flying shear.

The MCS 40 and MCS 50 feature a multi-tasking operating system that performs motion and logic control in parallel. The motion control capability is built on Trio’s Motion-iX motion engine, based on more than 30 years’ development. Motion-iX includes a variety of pre-programmed features that simplify development, from point-to-point moves through to complex motion.

To make access to Trio’s motion specialization even easier, Motion-PLC can be programmed in familiar PLC languages that follow the IEC 61131-3 standard, and the controllers also include a PLCopen motion library. With the MCS 40 and MCS 50 controllers, developers also have access to TrioBASIC, Trio’s high-level, English-based motion programming language. Trio provides a license-free approach, and access to the Motion Perfect software for programming and commissioning is also free of charge, significantly reducing the cost of machine development.

Extending device integration, the Motion-PLC controllers can integrate ‘click in’ I/O slices via the MS-Bus interface, Trio’s local communication protocol that provides high efficiency and throughput of data. The controllers can support up to 16 of Trio’s new MS I/O slices, including any combination of digital or analogue inputs or outputs. I/O can be optionally increased to achieve 1024 digital ports and 128 analogue ports through Trio’s new MS EC I/O coupler that provides a bridge between EtherCAT and the MS-Bus system.

To optimize installation and ensure a compact footprint, whether machine- or cabinet-mounted, the first controllers in Trio’s Motion-PLC range measure just 100mm high, 75mm deep, and 23mm wide.

The MCS 30, MCS 40, and MCS 50 will be joined by additional models in the Motion-PLC range that increase the scale of control to manage larger stand-alone machines. Designated All-in-One Controllers, the ultimate devices in the Motion-PLC range will add a Serial Port, a Flexible Axis Port, plus NPN or PNP On-board I/O.

The Motion-PLC controllers can be combined with Trio’s servo drives & motors and HMI to create a fully integrated, motion-first machine automation solution. Trio’s products are also supported around the world.

