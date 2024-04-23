TurboChef adopts LeanDNA supply chain software to improve inventory management

Middleby Corporation is the parent company to several OEM divisions offering equipment for commercial foodservice and industrial food processing, including bakery and packaging applications. TurboChef, which manufactures ventless, rapid-cook ovens, is part of the Middleby business portfolio.

To gain more control over inventory management and improve on-time delivery, TurboChef is now working with LeanDNA, a provider of cloud-based supply chain software.

LeanDNA’s factory inventory management and analytics platform improves on-time delivery by arming procurement teams with actionable data that reduces shortages, optimizes inventory, and improves buyer efficiency. Using artificial intelligence and predictive algorithms, LeanDNA integrates with any ERP system, harmonizing data and prioritizing recommendations and best practices for workflows. By providing a single source of truth and cross-site visibility for actionable recommendations, inventory decisions can be made fast.

According to LeanDNA officials, on average, these data-driven insights result in customers realizing a 20% decrease in excess inventory, a 25% decrease in inventory shortages, a 97% improvement in on-time delivery, and a 30% improvement in inventory turns. In addition, the company claims that end users can be up and running in five weeks and see an ROI within five months.

“I have seen firsthand the tremendous transformation from tactical support to strategic focus that implementing LeanDNA enables in prior roles,” said Chris Lynn, vice president of procurement at TurboChef, in a statement. “I’m excited to deploy LeanDNA across our TurboChef, CookTek, and Lab 2 Fab business units and watch the team see the meaningful supply-to-demand visibility that this amazing technology enables.”

The platform’s predictive and prescriptive analytics can also find opportunities to avoid future shortages, and drive collaboration across teams, suppliers, and factory sites. Recent product updates include new navigation to help suppliers understand requirements and update order status, a chat feature for real-time communication with internal teams and external suppliers, a workbench to prioritize work into manageable segments, and dashboard that provides clear to build data.

“LeanDNA is a powerful tool that we are excited to see fully deployed and utilized very quickly,” said Lynn. “There will be a strong line of balance visibility to improve supplier communication on demand and forecast planning. And the clear to build feature will improve communication and visibility between functional groups to the plan for every part.”