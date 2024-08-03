Turnkey Mechatronics Complete Challenging Designs

Bishop-Wisecarver offers OEMs and end users complete automation solutions built from its wide array of mechanical components along with the motors, controls, and robotics of its industrial partners. Design engineers and plant engineers tasked with automating operations can work with Bishop-Wisecarver to source fully integrated assemblies — including those completed with motors and controls.

With an emphasis on linear motion that dates to the 1960s, automation solutions supplied by the company for harsh and extreme settings as well as challenging design requirements leverage various components’ advantages.

Where it best meets an end user’s criteria of success, Bishop-Wisecarver can integrate the linear guides, drives, couplings, gearing, and motors of a machine — and can even integrate controls and write programming. In this guide you will learn more on:

• Designs for Extreme Heat and Cold

• Mechatronics for Precision Tasks

• Customization for Dirty Conditions

• Turnkey Sourcing of Complex Assemblies

• RTU-Based Automated Workcells

Download the eBook from Bishop-Wisecarver to learn more.



