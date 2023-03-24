Two-hand safety control panels force operators to keep their hands out of harm’s way

AutomationDirect announces the addition of IDEM two-hand safety control panels to their safety products portfolio. Two-hand safety control panels, used with a special control monitoring relay, require an operator to use both hands simultaneously during a hazardous operation. This forces operators to keep their hands on the two-hand control actuator and out of harm’s way.

New IDEM products include a control station with momentary pushbuttons, a control station with zero-force touch buttons, and an empty two-hand control station enclosure for custom configurations. Enclosures are made of die-cast aluminum; replacement buttons are available.

In addition to the panels, a two-hand control safety relay from IDEM is also offered. This relay is intended for use in safety circuits for presses, punches, bending tools, and any application where a threat to operator’s hands exists.

All IDEM two-hand control panels and accessories come with a one-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/two-hand-control