U.S. Tsubaki rolls out modern, customer-focused website

U.S. Tsubaki, a leading manufacturer of power transmission and motion control products, is proud to announce the re-launch of its new and improved corporate website, www.ustsubaki.com.

The revamped website features a sleek, modern look with easy-to-operate navigation across all devices and advanced search functionality to help visitors more quickly access the best-in-class resources available, including custom product configurators and a deep library of articles, videos, and E-books.

Visitors to www.ustsubaki.com can:

Use product configurators to create a custom 2D or 3D CAD model

Easily search for products and download CAD drawings

Use product interchanges to find a comparable Tsubaki product

View U.S. Tsubaki’s domestic manufacturing facilities in action

Research key Tsubaki products by industry

Learn about ProService, the on-site Lifecycle Management Program

Access website content in English and Spanish“As a trusted leader for power transmission and motion control needs, U.S. Tsubaki has always placed the customer experience first, and we’re extremely proud to better extend that commitment to our new website,” said George Basel, Director of Marketing and Product Management for U.S. Tsubaki. “Through this revamped website we offer users a fresh, modern look, numerous technical resources, and a greater array of industry-specific information to help them find a custom solution. It promises to better meet the needs of our customers and maintain a competitive advantage in the market.”

U.S. Tsubaki

www.ustsubaki.com