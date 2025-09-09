UltiMaker launches Secure Line 3D printers for defense

UltiMaker has introduced its new Secure Line of 3D printing products designed for defense and high-security environments. The initial offerings, the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, are intended to provide on-demand production capabilities for use across land, sea, and air operations.

The Secure Line is designed to support secure and decentralized manufacturing needs in defense environments. Built on UltiMaker’s established platform, the S6 Secure and S8 Secure combine industrial printing capabilities with security features developed to comply with modern defense IT standards.

Designed for operations in extreme and temperate conditions, Secure Line printers offer air-gapped, USB-only workflows, with no Wi-Fi, no external cameras, and no unverified third-party devices, eliminating common vectors for espionage, data theft, or remote intrusion.

Key security features include:

Factory-flashed, tamper-resistant firmware

Encrypted and auditable file handling

Hardware-sealed components for field integrity

No cloud dependencies or external attack surfaces

These features ensure full operational control and auditability, empowering defense forces to manufacture mission-critical components while maintaining the highest levels of data control, protection, and system security.

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure are engineered to bring industrial additive manufacturing capabilities from the lab to the field. With compact form factors and rugged construction, they enable:

Reliable operation in mobile units, military bases, and naval deployments

Rapid on-demand production of critical parts and tools

Minimized downtime and reduced dependency on vulnerable supply chains

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure use the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high-flow print cores, and an updated feeder system to increase output and improve print consistency. The printers support a wide range of engineering-grade materials available through the UltiMaker Marketplace, along with multi-material printing for applications requiring diverse material use in secure environments.

The Secure Line is manufactured in UltiMaker’s manufacturing facility in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, adhering to strict European standards for quality, data security, and compliance. For years, UltiMaker 3D printing ecosystem has been used and trusted by NATO-aligned organizations around the world to power their parts production. Each Secure Line product is produced in limited batches and tailored to the specific requirements of Defense industry users. Broad availability of the Secure Line for qualified defense and aerospace organizations is expected to begin immediately.

UltiMaker includes a two-year UltiMakerCare service with each Secure Line printer, providing technical support for defense users in the field.

For more information, visit ultimaker.com.