Ultra-precision motion control and nanopositioning at SEMICON West

At SEMICON West 2025, PI will present its motion control technologies at booth #1554. Demonstrations will include multi-axis wafer stages for film metrology and wafer inspection, piezo-driven platforms for nanometer-level positioning, and air-bearing stages for wafer metrology and stealth dicing. PI will also feature miniature piezo stages, vacuum-compatible motorized stages, silicon photonics alignment systems, and 6DOF MagLev positioning solutions. For surface metrology, visitors can view nano-focus stages with piezo or voice-coil actuation options.

PI’s portfolio of precision solutions supports a wide range of semiconductor processes, including nano-lithography, laser optics integration, mask and CD measurement, wafer inspection, and wafer dicing. PI technologies are used in silicon photonics, quantum computing, industrial automation, high-resolution microscopy, and life sciences, supporting the company’s work in global growth markets.

Industries served

Semiconductors, silicon photonics, quantum computing, industrial automation, microscopy, life sciences

For more information, visit pi-usa.us.