Ultra-slim 5mm solid state relays for AC/DC loads

Carlo Gavazzi Automation, an international electronics company involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic equipment, has introduced the RSLS Series of ultra-slim solid state relays for low-power DC and AC loads.

The RSLS Series is a 1-pole, 5mm-wide solid-state relay designed for low-power loads. Its compact size matches common industry footprints, making it suitable for replacing electromechanical relays. The RSLS provides silent operation and switching without mechanical wear, with resistance to vibration and shock.

The range includes AC and DC switching solutions. DC switching models are available in 48 VDC, 100 mA; 24 VDC, 3.5 A and 6 A. AC models are rated for 230 VAC, 2 A. The RSLS Series are controlled via a DC control voltage. These relays can easily be plugged into industry-standard DIN sockets or directly soldered onto a PCB. Pre-assembled options come with either screw or spring terminals on industrial DIN sockets. The RSLS is equipped with reverse input voltage protection, and the RSLSD models offer additional integrated output overvoltage protection.

The RSLS Series is designed for low-power loads that require fast switching and consistent performance across many switching cycles. Typical applications include programmable controllers, labeling and packaging machines, light signal controls, manufacturing and process equipment, vending machines, as well as valve and solenoid control.

Key features:

AC output switching, zero-cross or instant-on, up to 2 A, 280 VAC

DC output switching, up to 3.5 A or 6 A, 24 VDC and up to 100 mA, 48 VDC

DC control voltage: 3-12 VDC or 15-30 VDC

2500 Vrms isolation between input and output, 3750 Vrms for RSLSD048

Pre-assembled options with screw or spring terminals DIN sockets

Certifications: CE, EAC, cURus, CSA

For more information, visit GavazziAutomation.com.