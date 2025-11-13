Ultra-thin chiplet materials put silicone to shame

As artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, and edge workloads grow in complexity, traditional silicon-based architectures may be hitting physical and architectural limits. Rising energy costs, slower data transfer, and fragmented chiplet packaging are constraining progress across industries. CDimension aims to solve these challenges, starting with new materials and progressing toward a monolithic 3D architecture based on atomically thin chiplets.

“The world’s demand for computational power is accelerating faster than traditional hardware can evolve,” said Zhu, founder and CEO of CDimension, and an MIT Ph.D. in electrical engineering with deep expertise in 2D materials and monolithic 3D integration. “We’re no longer limited by chip architecture alone — we’re constrained by the physical materials themselves. To move forward, we must rebuild the foundation.”

At the core of the company’s commercial debut is a proprietary low-temperature process that enables the direct growth of ultra-thin 2D materials, such as molybdenum disulfide (MoS₂), onto finished silicon wafers without damaging underlying circuitry. The resulting layers are atomically thin, low-leakage, and energy efficient, supporting dense vertical stacking and enabling new levels of integration. While 2D materials have long held promise for next-generation chips, manufacturing and integration hurdles can slow adoption. CDimension claims its process overcomes these challenges with a Si back-end-of-line (BEOL) compatible approach that supports uniform, wafer-scale monolayer film growth across full silicon wafers, a key step in moving 2D materials from lab experiments to scalable commercial use. In internal testing, CDimension says its materials have demonstrated up to 1,000 times improvement in transistor-level energy efficiency compared to silicon.

“2D materials have enormous potential in many areas, especially for the semiconductor industry and future computing, and the development of successful wafer-scale synthesis is the key to unlock many of these possibilities for the future,” said Jing Kong, faculty member at MIT.

In addition to MoS₂, CDimension provides a full suite of 2D materials, including n-type, p-type, metallic, and insulating films, via a wafer-scale deposition process compatible with silicon manufacture. This allows integration with existing manufacturing workflows and forms the materials backbone of CDimension’s broader vision to unify compute, memory, and power in a single chip architecture.

