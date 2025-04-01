Ultra-thin piezoelectric elements with 150 Ω – 1,500 Ω impedance now available

Same Sky’s Audio Group today announced the continued expansion of its piezoelectric elements product line. The CEB and CPT piezo element models feature extremely low profiles down to 0.12 mm and come with or without wire leads for simple and reliable design implementation in vibration detection or touch feedback applications.

Externally driven and offering diameters from 12 mm up to 44 mm, these piezo elements carry rated voltages of 20 or 30 Vp-p, operating temperature ranges from -30 up to 70°C, resonant frequencies from 600 to 10,500 Hz, and impedance ratings from 150 to 1,500 ohms.

The CEB and CPT models are available immediately with prices starting at $0.29 per unit at 250 pieces through distribution.