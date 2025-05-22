Unifying technology units under a single global brand identity

Allient Inc. has announced the next step in its brand development, consolidating all of its technology units under the Allient name along with corresponding geographic identifiers.

This transition will involve rebranding technology units such as ORMEC Systems, Heidrive GmbH, and SNC Manufacturing to align with the Allient naming structure. For instance, ORMEC Systems will be renamed Allient Rochester.

The initiative follows Allient’s 2023 name change from Allied Motion Technologies Inc., which marked the company’s broader focus beyond motion control. The new name reflects the company’s expanded range of technologies, capabilities, and products aimed at supporting various industrial needs through integrated solutions.

Unifying all technology units under the Allient brand represents a step toward strengthening the company’s global identity. This change aims to improve collaboration across teams, support a shared culture of innovation, and provide a clearer, more consistent presence for customers and partners. Consolidating all entities under the Allient name reflects a commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality solutions across the markets served.

Given Allient’s size—over 2,500 employees across 28 locations worldwide—the unified brand identity will be implemented in phases. This gradual rollout is designed to ensure a smooth transition for customers, partners, and employees, while maintaining the legacy and operational stability of each unit throughout the process.

Allient is a global engineering and manufacturing company that develops solutions for industries such as medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semiconductor, transportation, agriculture, construction, and facility infrastructure.

To learn more, visit allient.com.