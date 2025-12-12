Union Park acquires GAM and launches new precision motion control platform

Since 1990, GAM Enterprises (GAM) has provided precision mechanical components, including high-precision gear reducers, couplings, and engineered motion solutions serving automation, robotics, aerospace, medical, and semiconductor OEMs. The company has evolved to a full-scale manufacturer with deep engineering expertise, application-specific customization, and favorable lead times. GAM’s products are mission-critical components embedded in OEM equipment, forming the backbone of larger motion systems across high-growth industrial verticals.

Today, Union Park Capital (Union Park), a Boston-based private equity firm, announced the completion of its acquisition of GAM. This acquisition marks the launch of Union Park’s new precision motion control platform, positioning the firm to capitalize on growth in industrial automation and robotics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“GAM represents the ideal platform to launch our precision motion control investment thesis,” said Evan Stein, Partner at Union Park Capital. “The company’s proven track record of engineering excellence, strong customer relationships, and scalable manufacturing capabilities provide the perfect foundation for building a market-leading motion control group. With growing demand for automation across industries, we see tremendous opportunity to accelerate GAM’s growth and pursue strategic acquisitions in this highly fragmented market.”

As part of the transaction, Craig Van den Avont, GAM’s current President, will continue to lead the company and serve as CEO of the platform. Van den Avont joined GAM in 1998 from Bosch Rexroth and has been instrumental in the company’s transformation into a world-class manufacturer with sophisticated systems and processes.

“I am grateful for Gary Michalek’s friendship and leadership for the past 27 years. Gary’s vision, commitment to customer service, and operational excellence has formed GAM into the best-in-class company we are today. In our next chapter, the partnership with Union Park creates an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities,” said Van den Avont. “Union Park’s proven track record in building industrial technology platforms, combined with their deep understanding of the market, makes them the ideal partner to help us serve our customers on a global scale and pursue strategic growth opportunities. We’re thrilled about the potential to become the motion solutions partner of choice for OEMs across multiple verticals.”

GAM’s founder, Gary Michalek, added, “After more than three decades of leading GAM, I could not be more confident about this next chapter. Union Park and Craig’s team share the same commitment to customers, employees, and partners that has been at the heart of GAM since the beginning. This combination ensures GAM’s legacy will continue while creating even greater opportunities for growth and customer success.”

Watch this webinar on demand to learn how to select high-precision gearboxes in ground-based satellite communication systems, made possible by GAM.

GAM

gamweb.com

Union Park

union-park.com