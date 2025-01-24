UNO-2271G V3: Scalable, compact industrial IoT edge gateway

Advantech has announced the launch of UNO-2271G V3, expanding its UNO-2000 modular IoT gateway series. Featuring Intel Atom x7211RE processor and modular design, this compact solution provides edge computing capabilities with second-stack expansion options. The device enables diverse industrial applications from equipment connectivity to process visualization and environment management, meeting Industry 4.0 demands for real-time analytics.

Compact design with modular configuration and I/O expansion capabilities

Manufacturing industries face challenges with equipment space and system integration. UNO-2271G V3 addresses these challenges with its compact design (100 x 70 x 40 mm) and modular architecture, offering three stackable expansion options supporting PoE PD, COM ports, and iDoor modules. The device supports multiple mounting options, including DIN rail, rear DIN rail, stand, wall, and VESA mounting, simplifying deployment and reducing maintenance costs.

Improved performance with versatile connectivity

Equipped with Intel Atom x7211RE processor (dual-core), 8GB LPDDR5 memory, and 64GB eMMC storage, UNO-2271G V3 provides reliable computing power. It features comprehensive I/O options including 2 x i226 LAN, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 1 x USB Type C, allowing integration with various industrial devices and systems.

Wireless connectivity and device management

The UNO-2271G V3 supports wireless networking with WiFi modules via its industry-standard B+M to E key converter interface in the base unit. Its modular design supporting LTE, 4G, and 5G connectivity for flexible, high-speed mobile networking. Integration with Advantech’s DeviceOn IoT platform enables centralized device management and over-the-air updates, improving operational efficiency.

Cross-Industry solutions: from smart manufacturing to intelligent buildings

In manufacturing environments, UNO-2271G V3 functions as an edge IoT gateway connecting factory equipment to cloud services, allowing real-time data analytics and remote monitoring. For factory process automation, it provides comprehensive device management solutions, integrating sensors data for predictive maintenance and production optimization. In smart building applications, the gateway supports in HVAC systems management, enhancing energy efficiency with temperature and humidity sensing while offering space utilization analysis in real-time.

Key Features

Intel Atom x7211RE processor with dual-core

8 GB LPDDR5 onboard memory and 64GB eMMC

2 x i226 LAN, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 1 x USB Type C

Wireless options supporting WiFi, LTE, 4G, and 5G connectivity

40mm heatsink for optimal thermal management

CE, FCC, UL, CCC, BSMI certified for advanced security

Wide operating temperature from -20 to 60 °C

Stackable extension kits support PoE PD, COM ports, or iDoor modules

Compatible with AWS IoT Greengrass and Advantech DeviceOn

