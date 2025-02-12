Upgraded tool simplifies linear motion system design

Thomson Industries, Inc. has upgraded its online sizing and selection tool to help motion system designers optimize linear systems. Updates include an interactive application matching grid, improved system visualization, flexible accessory options, tailored vendor recommendations, and enhanced bill of materials sharing.

“Prepackaged linear systems provide significant advantages in performance, maintenance and cost, but success depends on how closely they match application requirements. We are constantly improving our sizing and selection tools to make linear system configuration faster and easier. With this latest upgrade, we believe we now have the most reliable, accurate and efficient linear unit optimization tool in the industry,” said Hans Dahlen, product line manager – systems at Thomson.

The Thomson selector tool automates the selection and sizing process for linear systems, including shafts, lead screws, and guide and carriage configurations. Users can configure these components online following a simple three-step process in which they enter motion parameters such as stroke, speed and distance; load parameters such as weight and force; and then choose from options that fit their application requirements.

“As users enter values at each step, they receive immediate, graphical feedback on products that are available to meet their specifications. If they make a change later in the process, they don’t need to start over. The tool narrows the options to a handful of ideal unit configurations, not tens or hundreds,” explained Dahlen.

Accommodating a wide range of complexity

Advanced algorithms built into the upgraded tool can accommodate a wide range of application complexities. They can show the immediate impact of small adjustments, like the need for an additional carriage when load increases, or can guide users in exploring how small changes in moment load can affect system performance. Once the user enters all motion parameters, the tool generates a model that provides the expected lifespan and price.

The following are among the key new features of the upgraded tool:

Availability Grid: As users input application requirements, the tool instantly identifies which Thomson components match their choices. If a matching system isn’t immediately available, users can drill down to explore alternatives, minimizing the risk of project delays.

As users input application requirements, the tool instantly identifies which Thomson components match their choices. If a matching system isn’t immediately available, users can drill down to explore alternatives, minimizing the risk of project delays. Visual Selection Process: The enhanced tool includes more visual aids, such as pictures, 2D diagrams, and overlays showing sensor kit placement during the sizing and selection process, making it easier for users to understand their choices.

The enhanced tool includes more visual aids, such as pictures, 2D diagrams, and overlays showing sensor kit placement during the sizing and selection process, making it easier for users to understand their choices. Accessory Flexibility: Users now have greater options when adding accessories, such as base part protection for washdowns, external clamping mounts and sensor mount locations. The tool shows only accessories that match the user’s application, ensuring fully customized designs.

Users now have greater options when adding accessories, such as base part protection for washdowns, external clamping mounts and sensor mount locations. The tool shows only accessories that match the user’s application, ensuring fully customized designs. More Focused Recommendations: The tool’s improved algorithms provide a concise list of product recommendations that align with the user’s application needs, reducing information overload and simplifying decision making.

The tool’s improved algorithms provide a concise list of product recommendations that align with the user’s application needs, reducing information overload and simplifying decision making. Shareable Bill of Materials: After finalizing their selections, users can generate a bill of materials that includes a shareable link for easy collaboration with project stakeholders.

By reducing design time and improving the precision of component selection, the upgraded Thomson linear unit sizing and selection tool ensures users that they can quickly and accurately visualize changes and align their specifications with project requirements.

The next-generation Thomson product sizing and selection tool is available now at Thomson Linear Motion Systems.