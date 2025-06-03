US-manufactured XY stages provide ultra-high precision linear motion

PI now offers the US-manufactured V-781 XY Stage series, setting new standards for precision, stability, and ease of integration in high-performance motion systems. Engineered as a monolithic, single-module XY stage — rather than a stack of separate linear axes — V-781 stages deliver superior straightness, minimized yaw, and enhanced geometric stability in a compact, low-profile design. By integrating direct-drive motors, crossed roller bearings, and nanometer-resolution encoder feedback, it ensures exceptional accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance.

Key features of the stages include:

110 x 110 mm, 210 x 210 mm and 310 x 310 mm travel ranges

Crossed roller bearings for ultra-smooth motion with superior load and moment capacity

Direct measuring linear encoders with resolution to 1 nm

High acceleration (up to 1g) and velocity (up to 1 m/sec)

Absolute encoder option eliminates the need for homing, enhancing start-up safety and operational efficiency

Monolithic XY design eliminates misalignment issues common with stacked axes

Optimized for maximum precision and stiffness, up to 50-kg load capacity

Lower profile with a wider bearing base for improved motion straightness and reduced pitch/yaw errors

Ironless direct-drive 3-phase linear motors, for cogging-free, friction-free, and backlash-free motion

Long service life and minimal maintenance, ideal for 24/7 industrial use

Pre-lubricated for lifetime performance

The V-781 offers bidirectional repeatability of ±0.07 microns and outstanding geometric accuracy in flatness, straightness, pitch, and yaw. Whether in semiconductor wafer inspection, precision metrology, or micro-assembly, it excels in applications where sub-micron accuracy and dynamic responsiveness are essential. For maximum performance, V-781 stages are seamlessly integrated with PI’s A-81x series EtherCAT-based motion controllers.

ACS-hardware based motion controllers support multi-axis synchronization and are compatible with third-party EtherCAT equipment. Stability and dynamics can be boosted by running the optional advanced PILOT algorithms, that also reduce motor currents at the same time.

Applications for the stages include semiconductor wafer test and inspection, additive manufacturing, laser micro-processing and beam steering, photonics alignment, surface metrology and profilometry, biotech, life sciences, manufacturing, and automation.

For more information, visit www.pi-usa.us.