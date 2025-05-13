USB-C connector withstands 5.35 Grms vibration in harsh environments

Fischer Connectors has expanded the Fischer UltiMate Series with a pre-cabled USB-C connector featuring the company’s new Ratchet Locking System (RLS). The connector maintains connection stability during vibration and shock for data transfer in sectors including defense, mining, construction, motorsports, and railways.

The Fischer UltiMate USB-C connector with RLS combines data transmission capabilities with mechanical performance for mission-critical applications. The connector serves environments with high vibration and shock levels, such as defense armored vehicles, UAVs, UGVs, mining equipment, construction machinery, motorsports vehicles, and railway systems.

The Ratchet Locking System uses an asymmetrical tooth profile to lock under load and resist loosening during vibration. The system allows for tool-free operation in field conditions, even when wearing gloves, and supports frequent mating cycles. Implemented in the UltiMate size 15 contact block with up to 27 pins and 25.8-mm receptacle diameter, the RLS withstands 37.8 Grms of random vibration and 300 g of shock amplitude.

Independent testing validates that the UltiMate USB-C connector with RLS withstands 5.35 Grms of random vibration (50–2000 Hz, 3×1.5 hrs, no discontinuity >1 μs), 10 g of sinus vibration (10–500 Hz, 3×3 hrs, no discontinuity >1 μs), and shock up to 100 g (half sine pulse, 6 ms, no discontinuity >1 μs).

The connector features IP68 sealing for the plug, hermeticity for the receptacle (<10⁻⁸ mbar l/s), operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C, corrosion resistance of 350 hours of salt mist, 3,000 mating cycles, and 360° EMC shielding. The connector meets environmental and mechanical performance requirements in compliance with IEC and MIL-STD norms.

The UltiMate USB-C RLS connector is available as a pre-cabled plug and receptacle measuring 28 mm in diameter with a flex PCB. The design supports USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 transmission with data rates up to 10 Gbit/s. This addition expands Fischer Connectors’ product line across Core, MiniMax, and UltiMate series, which support protocols including USB 3.2, Ethernet up to 10 Gbit/s, Audio/UHD Video up to 18 Gbit/s (HDMI 2.0 type), and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).