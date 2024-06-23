USB to serial adapters with FTDI chip integration

StarTech.com has announced the availability of a new line of USB to Serial Adapters. These adapters use the customizable FTDI chip to add RS-232 capabilities to USB-enabled computers, allowing connectivity with Data Communication Equipment (DCE) peripherals such as digital signage, industrial equipment, and point-of-sale devices. The driverless installation ensures universal compatibility with Windows 7 and above, macOS 10.15 and above, and Linux, simplifying deployments.

The serial adapters feature Enumeration, Tx, and Rx LEDs to show connectivity status and simplify troubleshooting without needing to access a terminal or computer. The Transmit and Receive LED indicators offer real-time monitoring of port activity, while the USB LED indicates when the adapter is successfully recognized by the computer. The adapters come with interchangeable DB9 Screws or DB9 Nuts, enabling flexible connection to a serial device directly or to another serial cable.

Key features of these adapters include an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C (-40°F to 176°F), solid one-piece molded TPE housing, Level 4 ESD protection for longevity (15kV air / 8kV contact), shielding to minimize EMI/RFI, and gold-plated connectors for enhanced signal conductivity. Additionally, the two-port models come with a mounting bracket to secure the hub of the serial adapter.

Available in one and two-port options with various cable lengths, these adapters can be purchased through leading IT resellers and distributors including CDW, Amazon, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and D&H. The product lineup includes: