“USDA-certified stand-off bearing flange blocks

FDA/USDA Certified, two, three, and four post, Stand-Off Bearing Flange Blocks are setting a new standard for performance and Hygienics. These new Stand-off bearing flange blocks now available from LM76 reduce the surface area where mold and bacteria can thrive, even from the most through sanitizing operations. Long-life Hybrid Stainless Steel Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Ball Bearings in Stainless Steel bearing blocks are coated with a smooth non-water absorbing polyamide coating certified by EHEDG, USDA, and 3-A. These FDA/Wash-Down flange bearings employ Hybrid Stainless Steel/Ceramic Ball Bearings that are sealed from contaminates and bacteria via a patented shaft seal system. The seals resist water and cleaning solutions — keeping lubrication from being corrupted and evacuated.

Designed for up to 2000 rpms of continuous operation, they are available for .750 in., 1.000 in., 1.250 in., 1.375 in., and 1.500 in. shafts. Metrics range from 20mm- 40mm. Both inch and metric flange blocks are available in open and closed-end configurations. For engineering assistance, step files, and pricing consult Mike Quinn from LM76.

When downtime is not an option Stainless/Ceramic Hybrid Si3N4 Silicon Nitride Ball Bearings are the only option. The very hard and smooth Si3Nn bearing balls have lower friction and vibration, lower thermal expansion, and heat transmission, all but eliminating catastrophic failure. Additionally, optional mounting bolts, nuts, spacers, end caps, and seals have been meticulously designed to prevent the accumulation of any contaminates. These bearing flange blocks are a complement to the broad range of LM76 linear bearings, shafting, and slides that are FDA/USDA/3A Dairy compliant.

Founded in 1976, LM76 has been a leading designer/manufacturer of linear bearings, slides, and linear motion systems. LM76 is renowned for its industry-leading Minuteman Teflon Composite linear bearings. LM76 is a leading supplier of precision linear shafting: RC60, 300 Series Stainless Steel, and ceramic-coated aluminum shafting. LM76 also offers several FDA/USDA-compliant linear bearings and slides for the food processing, pharmaceutical, medical, and packaging industries.

LM76

www.lm76.com