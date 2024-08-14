V-MO monitors ocean vessel motors in real-time

Asahi Kasei Engineering (AEC) will introduce its cloud-based predictive maintenance service V-MO for monitoring ocean vessel motors at the Shipbuilding, Machinery, and Marine Technology (SSM) 2024 event in Europe. Launched in 2023, V-MO can contribute to stable operation and reduced downtime of oceangoing vessels.

AEC developed the V-MO service jointly with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to detect signs of abnormalities in motors, such that when a potential failure is predicted, repairs can be arranged before the vessel arrives at port. This enables prompt repairs when the vessel calls port, contributing to improved operational efficiency and faster maintenance with reduced downtime. By automatically collecting and analyzing data from vibration sensors installed in the ship motors, the system is designed to provide continuous condition monitoring and to identify irregularities without the need for specialized knowledge. The measured data is sent to the cloud, and the condition of the motor can be monitored from onshore.

This service was developed based on AEC’s vibration diagnosis technology, with more than 50 years of practical application in plant engineering. After the development and trial operation with MOL since 2017, the V-MO service was launched in May 2023. In April 2024, MOL Ship Management Singapore decided to install the system on its container vessels. AEC will present V-MO’s hardware components as well as a demonstration of the V-MO cloud app at SSM 2024 in Hall B7, at the Japan Pavilion.

Asahi Kasei Engineering

asahi-kasei.co.jp