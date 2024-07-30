Vacuum compatible nanopositioning stage features powerful piezo motor

The new N-332 nanometer-precision linear stage family from PI (Physik Instrumente) is configurable to multi-axis setups of XY, XZ and XYZ, is designed for high-end applications in semiconductor technology, fiber-optics, microscopy, bio-nanotechnology, metrology and scientific research in beamlines and laser labs. The stages have a low profile of 30 mm and a small footprint of 80 x 110 mm and 80 x 160 mm with travel ranges of 1 and 2 in., respectively.

PI’s new N-332 nanopositioning stage employs a high-performance V8 piezo-walk motor and is available in UHV-compatible versions.

Due to the high active force of 75 N and power-off passive holding force of 80 N, the N-332 nanopositioning stage does not require a brake or counterbalance when operated in vertical orientation.

For demanding applications that require operation in high vacuum, N-332 stages are available in configurations suitable for pressures down to 10-9 hPa. The self-clamping nature of the piezo motor allows the stage to hold a position without heat generation.

The PICMA-Walk piezo motor inside the N-332 stage is based on four pairs of PI’s proprietary PICMA piezo actuators, arranged in a V8 configuration. PICMA piezo actuators were successfully tested for 100 billion cycles by NASA/JPL before being used on the Mars Rover’s instrumentation lab. PICMA-Walk motors provide high force linear motion to 75 N and are capable of sub-nanometer resolution and self-locking when de-energized – a great advantage for applications where a stable position must be maintained without power, heat generation or servo jitter.

For more information, visit www.pi-usa.us.